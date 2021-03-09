4,831 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $7,398,000.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $315.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $323.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

