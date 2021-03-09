Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,794 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab stock opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

