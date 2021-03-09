Remme (REM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,343.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $113,343.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

