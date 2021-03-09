Zano Market Capitalization Tops $20.43 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003585 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $91,336.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,004.82 or 0.99908049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00036968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.67 or 0.00439677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.92 or 0.00906336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00299095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00092564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00038365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005410 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,573,587 coins and its circulating supply is 10,544,087 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZANOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.