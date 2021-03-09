Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.83 million, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
