Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.83 million, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

