JMP Securities Begins Coverage on PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.