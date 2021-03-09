Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $209.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

