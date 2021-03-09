Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $564.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.