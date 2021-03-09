Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%.

FLL opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.07. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLL. Macquarie lifted their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research began coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

