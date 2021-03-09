Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $61.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $69.07.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Big Lots by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.