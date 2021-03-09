Navigator Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,026 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,431% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Navigator by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NVGS stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

