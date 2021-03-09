Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

CAJ stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 1,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

