Allogene Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,226 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,433% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

ALLO stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,257,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.