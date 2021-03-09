Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $1.15 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00494251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00077382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00077341 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00470154 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

