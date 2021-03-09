Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

