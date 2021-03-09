Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Sell

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

SBGI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

SBGI opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $912,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

