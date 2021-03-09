Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of Root stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58. Root has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Research analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.