Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -66.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

