RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,440 shares of company stock worth $27,400,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $315.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

