RH (NYSE:RH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.19.
NYSE:RH opened at $441.46 on Tuesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
