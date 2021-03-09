RH (NYSE:RH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.19.

NYSE:RH opened at $441.46 on Tuesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.80.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

