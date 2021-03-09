ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

