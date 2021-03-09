Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

