Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

