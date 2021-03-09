Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.