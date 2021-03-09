Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.
LOW opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
