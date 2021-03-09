Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

FMX stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

