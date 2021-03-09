Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Shares of AR stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 57.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 510,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

