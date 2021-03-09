ING Groep NV Has $14.93 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 219.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

