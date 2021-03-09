Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,370 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

