Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:DSP opened at $37.94 on Monday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16.
Viant Technology Company Profile
