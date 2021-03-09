Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $37.94 on Monday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

