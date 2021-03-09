Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

MDI opened at C$7.16 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.97. The company has a market cap of C$577.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$114.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

