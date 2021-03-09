ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair comprises about 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $49,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $8,753,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE FUN opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

