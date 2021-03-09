ING Groep NV Has $24.73 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,586 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $24,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

NYSE:HD opened at $254.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

