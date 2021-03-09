Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
SGFY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.
Shares of SGFY opened at $27.26 on Monday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
