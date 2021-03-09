Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SGFY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY opened at $27.26 on Monday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last three months.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.