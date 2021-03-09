Compass Point Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RLJ. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.97 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 317,161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

