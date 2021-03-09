ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONTF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ON24 stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

