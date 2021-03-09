Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Interface posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Interface by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interface by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $752.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

