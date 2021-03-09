Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

NYSE A opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.