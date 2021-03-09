Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

