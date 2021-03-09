Signaturefd LLC Buys 51 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

