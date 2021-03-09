Plug Power’s (PLUG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.