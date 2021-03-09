Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.35.

FL stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $82,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

