Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
MSEX stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.