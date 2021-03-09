Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

MSEX stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.