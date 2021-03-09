Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $11.81 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.50 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

