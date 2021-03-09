Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.68.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $119.07 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 129.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $473,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

