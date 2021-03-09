Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 208,951 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.