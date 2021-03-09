Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.10 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of BDI opened at C$3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.21.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.