Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC set a C$1.40 price objective on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.10.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

