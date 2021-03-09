Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 226.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 990.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

