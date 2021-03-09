486,675 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $72.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.