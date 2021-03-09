Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,073,718 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,257,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $49,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after buying an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $33,411,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.